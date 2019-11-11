Testing week ahead for Leighton Town against Crawley Green and leaders Tring

Fourth straight league win on Saturday with 4-2 victory over Edgware

After two more excellent wins in high-scoring games, Leighton Town have the challenge of a couple of tough league fixtures in prospect this week.

Tonight (Tuesday) seventh placed Crawley Green are the visitors to Bell Close.

Then on Saturday, in a rare away trip among all their home games in November, Town visit Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders Tring Athletic.

“It’s a really exciting week to look forward to,” said manager Joe Sweeney.

“Playing Crawley Green will be a good test to see how we do against one of the stronger teams in the league and if we really have turned the corner.

“And a good performance against them will give us confidence going to the league leaders Tring.

“We’ll be going down there hoping to spoil their party.”

Following their 5-0 Dudley Latham Cup win against Wembley last Tuesday, Town’s fourth straight league win last weekend against Edgware Town lifted them up to 14th place.

It brings their total to 13 points from their latest successes.

Two goals apiece from Danny Webb and Ben Pattie helped secure the 4-2 victory over the side 18th in the table.

The game was watched by a good crowd who braved the miserable, wet and wintry conditions, which was much appreciated by the club.

“It was another really good three points in the league for us,” said Sweeney.

“The weather was one of the worst days of the year, but we had nearly 140 supporters through the gates, which was fantastic and really makes a difference. Leighton really is a great club for support.”

Crawley Green visit on the back of a 2-1 victory over mid-table Harefield United at the weekend.

Tring, on the otherhand, suffered only their third league defeat of the season on Saturday. The leaders went down 3-2 at Harpenden Town, who are now fifth.

Sweeney added: “We’ve been preparing the best we can, watching Tring play and seeing where we can do well against them.

“We’ve always got an eye not only on what’s happening now but what’s coming up in the future.”

.

Five goals in Trophy win over Wembley

Last Tuesday evening Leighton Town were at home to Wembley in the Dudley Latham Trophy and delighted supporters again with another good 5-0 victory.

Danny Webb scored two more and there was another goal for Ben Pattie, along with singles for Jordan Frederick and young Luke Pyman.

It was 17-year-old Pyman’s first start for the club - and his first goal - having come through from the new Under 18s youth team set-up at Bell Close.

The win puts Leighton through to the quarter-finals of the competition where they will face the winners of the tie betweenPotton Unted and Eynesbury Rovers.

It has also been another good week for the popular Ben Pattie, a player who had a two-year contract with Queens Park Rangers earlier in his career, but has been plagued by injuries.

“I’ve known Ben since he was a ten-year-old and have always kept in touch,” said Sweeney.

“He needed to get fit after a bad ankle injury and had been with us about eight weeks before he could play.

“The physio team worked really hard to get him back playing football again and now is he rewarding us!”

Pattie scored twice in Saturday’s win over Edgware to go with his goal in Tuesday’s cup victory against Wembley.



.

.

.

.