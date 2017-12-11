The best of Leighton Town is yet to come says Reynolds

Leighton Town can beat anyone on their day, according to manager Scott Reynolds.

Town’s game against Crawley Green was postponed on Saturday, meaning they missed out on the opportunity ot return to winning ways in SSML Premier Division.

Now sitting seventh, two games behind some of the clubs ahead of them, Reynolds is confident they can make up the ground, while admitting he is yet to see the best from his side yet.

“We fancy ourselves against anybody at our level on our day,” he said. “We’ve got the ability to beat anyone. We’ve not been at our best every week this year, but the best is yet to come.”

Reynolds will have to wait to see it though, with Town’s Dudley Latham Premier Division Cup semi final on Tuesday postponed.