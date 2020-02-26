Three more points as Leighton Town beat Wembley 3-0

Now focus is on FA Vase quarter-final at Corinthian FC on Saturday

A month on from a 0-0 draw between the two sides, Town travelled to Vale Farm and came back with a vital three points, with a convincing 3-0 win over Wembley, writes Kieran Carvell.

With another trip to Wembley just two rounds away for Town, they headed to North London in fantastic form.

Sweeney and Copson made six changes to the side that beat Baldock on Saturday and they got underway quickly.

Ashton Campbell’s low drive was saved well by the keeper and Turner fired the rebound wide. A good early chance.

Kieran Turner had two more good chances inside the first 20 minutes, but he couldn’t find the back of the net.

Dave Murphy was also involved in the action, however his was a yellow card from the referee.

Town continued to dominate, with low crosses and good passing moves evading Town forwards.

Wembley’s Centre Half entered the book on the 29th minute for a shocker of a foul on Fredericks.

Bryant and Collier had free kicks blocked and Fredericks headed wide as the first half ticked on.

Town were forced into a change when Sonny Newbury-Barr picked up a slight knock. Brian Foulger came on in his place.

Just before the break though, Town did manage to find the breakthrough. Ashton Campbell drove into the box from the left hand side and fired brilliantly underneath the keeper, to make it 0-1.

The second half saw a Town Change early on, Dave Murphy being replaced by Tom Silford.

Ten minutes into the second period and Town made it 2-0. Turner won the ball brilliantly from a loose Wembley pass and sent Campbell clear. The latter finished with aplomb past the keeper, to get his second.

With Town cruising at 2-0, Campbell and Collier both had opportunities to make it three. However, they were dealt with by the Wembley rearguard.

U18s goalkeeper, George Waters, had kept his place in the side and was finally called into action when he had to make a low save.

Captain Jordon Fredericks was replaced just after the hour by Luke Pyman, who slotted in well in the centre of the park.

Ashton Campbell was played clean through on goal on the 77th minute after Collier’s fantastic pass, but Campbell’s effort was saved.

From the resulting corner though, Town sealed the deal. A big looping header on the stretch from Brian Foulger, saw Town go three ahead.

Campbell had another big chance to make it four and claim his hat-trick but it was saved and Turner had an effort saved late on.

Another good three points for the Town, this time on the road.

Wembley never threatened Town, but an overall good team performances, with the likes of Alex Condon slotting in and playing brilliantly.

Next up... it’s the big one. The FA Vase Quarter Final at Corinthian on Saturday.