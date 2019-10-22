Tide is turning after two league wins in a week for Leighton Town

But it doesn't make up for bad start, says manager Joe Sweeney

Leighton Town supporters had waited all season for a win and at last two have come along at once.

A 5-2 win against Leverstock Green on Tuesday evening was followed on Saturday with an identical scoreline at basement side North Greenford United.

But manager Joe Sweeney stresses: “None of this has made up for the bad start we made,” he said.

“The players and I are still concentrating on putting right the wrongs from earlier in the season.

“This doesn’t make amends but it has been a good week for us.

“Sometime football is all about luck and we have not had any before. Suddenly things are starting to go our way, strikers taking their chances and getting penalties.

“And there’s a little bit of confidence from some good performances.

“Players are playing better and we’ve scored ten goals in these two games.

“We’re really happy in that it gives us a step forward to continue and make sure we’re doing that each time.”

Danny Webb scored four in Town’s first win over the season, having previously only a point to their name from a draw with Arlesey Town back in August. Ben Pattie netted the other.

Then on Saturday Webb added two more, along with two for Ashton Campbell and a James Towell single as they rose to third from bottom in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division on seven points.

North Greenford remain bottom with just a point, with Baldock Town next on four.

This week Leighton Town again have two games. Tonight (Tuesday) they are at home to higher league Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup then it’s back to league action on Saturday against London Colney, who are currently 15th in the table, just four places above Town on ten points.

“Bedford are one of the big boys in their league, so it’s a good chance for us to test ourselves against better opposition,” added Sweeney.

“Then our eyes are on Saturday and London Colney.

“Obviously I have good memories of being at the club. I won the league with them three years ago in an amazing season and my dad also played for them.”