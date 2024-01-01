​*TO FINISH MON PM

UPDATE PRINT TO WEB

There were goals galore on Boxing Day as the Reds drew 4-4 at AFC Dunstable.

Goals from Kyle Brooks and Tra Lucas put the home side two goals up within the opening 20 minutes as Charlie Pattison pulled one back with a fine drive from outsid the penalty area which found the bottom corner of the net.

Within a minute of that, Josiah Ramsay restored the hosts’ two-goal lead but Pattison pulled another back before the break from the penalty spot.

A quickfire brace at the start of the second period from Luke Pyman turned the scoreline on its head, the defender first firing in from the edge of the penalty area and then heading home from close range four minutes later.

But Brooks popped up with his second of the game to make it honours even.

Attention now turns to the weekend when Leighton are back on the road with a visit to Waltham Abbey.

