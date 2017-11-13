Town boss Reynolds eyes a shot at the FA Vase

Scott Reynolds believes his Leighton Town side have what it takes to win the FA Vase this season after reaching the third round.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over London Lions set them up a trip to with Gorleston, to be played early in December.

“This is a competition we want to do well in,” said manager Reynolds. “We’re into the third round proper now.

“This competition is played by teams at step five and six, and we’re one of the better teams at step five, so we back ourselves to beat anyone on our day.”

Against Lions on Saturday, Leighton had more of the ball and the better chances, but had to wait until the 85th minute before securing their place in the third round, and it came in spectacular fashion as Matt Hall scored direct from a corner.

And according to the manager, it was fully deserved.

Reynolds added: “In the first half, we had some good chances, and had we put one or two away, we’d have been out of sight.

“The longer the game went on, the opposition grew into the game, they had something to hold on to at 0-0.

“But full credit to London Lions, they were really organised and played some really attractive football, they’ve got dome good invididuals too and worked hard. But we did enough.

“The chances were in our favour, possession was in our favour and a different type of goal - scoring directly from a corner - wins us the game late on.”