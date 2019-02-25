Town bounce back with win over Colney

Leighton Town bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on the Bucks Charity Cup final with a 1-0 win over Colney Heath to continue their undefeated league streak.

Brian Foulger scored the only goal of the game five minutes before half time to move Town level on points with Heath in 11th spot in SSML Premier Division.

Keeper Tom Wyant was in superb form for Town, making a host of excellent saves, including denying Colney from the penalty spot to ensure the victory.

Town have not lost in the league now since January 5 when they were beaten by Potton.

Wyant’s save ensured a win tonight (Tuesday) against lowly North Greenwood United could see them climb as high as eighth spot in the Premier Division.

Saturday’s win would have gone some way to overcome the disappointment of missing out on the Bucks Charity Cup final on Tuesday night.

Town carried a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg against Aylesbury FC, but the home side’s 2-0 win would send Town home with a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Aylesbury opened the scoring on 20 minutes, and it came from former Leighton hero Bruno Brito, volleying home from just inside the penalty area in front of the travelling supporters.

Brito was on target again five minutes before the break when, once again, the ball fell kindly to him as he swept home the volley.

Town’s only real chances came in the second period when a mighty goal mouth scramble played out in front of the away end. Shots were continuously blocked well by the Aylesbury rearguard as the snuffed out any opportunities Town might have had.

Wyant was called into action again as he made a fine stop to deny Young as Aylesbury pressed to kill the game.

A bitterly disappointing and frustrating performance as Town barely created a chance and didn’t look up for it at all, despite a cup final being at stake.