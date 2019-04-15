Town denied late on to draw with title hopefuls

A late Dave Murphy header was disallowed for Leighton Town as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with high-flying Hadley at Bell Close on Saturday.

Murphy rose highest to find the back of the net 11 minutes from time, but saw it ruled out for reasons unknown, denying Leighton all three points.

Murphy's header drew Town level

It would have been his brace too, having nodded home the equaliser on 68 minutes after Ollie Buckley’s strike thumped against the cross bar.

Heading into the clash, Hadley were in a three-way tie atop SSML Premier Division, and Emmanuel Hammond’s goal shortly before half time, capitalising on a mix-up between Murphy and keeper Kev Patel, saw them take the lead.

Chances came and went for Leighton as they sought an equaliser, but it was not until the second period that they would find the equaliser through Murphy.

Late on, a nasty challenge from Ollie Buckley sparked some unsavoury scenes between the sides, resulting in sendings off for Yusef Seodi and a Hadley man in stoppage time.

Town vs Hadley

The result means Town drop below Crawley Green , who were 5-0 winners over Leverstock Green, and into the bottom half of the table with two home games of the season remaining.