Town held by 10-man Wembley

Leighton Town failed to capitalise on a first half red card for Wembley as they were held 0-0 at Bell Close on Saturday.

Stephen Ebonine’s dismissal after 20 minutes meant Town played for 70 against 10-men, but despite chances falling their way, they were unable to make the breakthrough.

Leighton Town vs Wembley

Wembley headed into the clash as one of the division’s form teams, but were testing the referee’s resolve after just five minutes when they picked up their first booking of the afternoon. The worst was yet to come though.

The visitors should have taken the lead though but Hani Berchiche was inches away from converting from close range.

The game was barely 20 minutes old though when Wembley were reduced to 10 men - Ebonine lashed out at Leighton’s Dave Murphy off the ball, but after consulting with his assistant, the referee sent him off.

Town struggled to create anything in the first half, while the second half continued in a similar vein, with opportunities coming at a premium.

When Town did eventually get a sight of goal, Tom Silford rattled the frame when he cut inside his marker and from the edge of the area, fired in an effort but was denied by the frame of the goal.

Despite a few half-chances, it would be Wembley who nearly snatched the points at the death when Yasime Fehmi-Gil hit a stunning free kick from nearly 35 yards out, nearly deceiving keeper Tom Wyant, who pulled off a wonderful save to deny the visitors the winner.

Next up for Town, who stay 14th in SSML Premier Division, is a trip to Oxhey Jets next Saturday.