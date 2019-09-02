Town's ease through FA Vase clash with three first half goals

Leighton Town cruised into the next round of the FA Vase on Saturday with a consummate 3-0 win over Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Archie McClelland netted a first half brace, sandwiching a James Towell effort to put the game to bed in the opening 45 minutes.

McClelland opened the scoring with a lob

Town will now take on Hellenic League Division 2 East champions Long Crendon in the second qualifying round at the Recreation Ground. The tie will be played on the weekend of September 14.

Town were on the front foot immediately, with Michael Donkor heading over the crossbar before McClelland fired the home side into the lead.

Chasing down a long ball over the top, McClelland lifted the ball over the keeper’s head from 25 yards out to give Town the lead on 17 minutes.

Five minutes later, they were further ahead, when Towell finished off a fine passing move between himself and Danny Webb, curling the ball home at the near post.

James Towell converted a second for Leighton

Not intent to sit on their lead though, Town went after a third to put the game to bed. Ashton Campbell twice came close only to be denied by the Bugbrooke keeper on both occasions.

The third was not long in the making though, with Town wrapping it up on 33 minutes as McClelland added his second, slotting it neatly home under the keeper.

With the game effectively sealed before the break, neither side started the second half brightly, though Campbell continued to search for his goal, though sent two efforts wayward.

With 10 minutes to go, a flurry of chances saw Towell clip the roof of the net with an effort, and Campbell dragged another strike just wide as his quest for a goal went unfulfilled.

McClelland made it 3-0 before half time

Webb too raced clear of the Bugbrook defences, but struck straight at the keeper, but with the hard work done in the first half, the result was their just dessert.

Leighton had to wait until Sunday to discover their opponents in the next round, but it was Long Crendon who saw off Langley after extra time, edging a seven-goal thriller.

From one cup to another, Town’s attentions now turn to the FA Cup Preliminary Round replay against Thame United on Tuesday at Bell Close, kicking off at 7.45pm.

After a 3-3 draw, Lowestoft Town are awaiting the winner on Saturday.