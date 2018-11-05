Town’s FA Vase campaign falls at the first hurdle

Leighton Town’s FA Vase campaign came to an end in the first round on Saturday after losing 2-0 to Cogenhoe.

Town reached the quarter final stage last season, but two second half goals from the UCL Premier Division side saw them eliminated at the first hurdle this time around.

The first half passed without much incident, with neither side deserving to lead into the interval.

Leighton began to get on top early in the second half, but chances in front of goal continued to evade them.

And it showed when Cogenhoe took the lead on the hour mark when Jack O’Connor headed the home side ahead at the far post.

Leighton’s only chance of the game fell to Lewis McBride after Curtis Donaldson’s ball across, but it was routinely saved by the keeper.

Cogenhoe put the game to bed with 17 minutes remaining when Matt Long found the corner of the net through a crowd of people.

Leighton Town return to action in the Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday Evening at Bell Close, as they face Unite MK. Kick off at 7.45pm.

