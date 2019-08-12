Town see off debutants in FA Cup

Leighton Town started on the road to Wembley on Saturday with a comfortable 4-1 win over Thornbury Town in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

Three first half goals from Tom Bryant, Danny Webb and Ashton Campbell, put the home side in control at the break.

While Thornbury pulled one back in the second period - their first ever goal in the FA Cup - Jordan Fredericks’ strike with 10 minutes remaining ensured safe passage into the next round.

Within 20 minutes, Town had found the net twice against the south Gloucestershire side, but it could have been more.

Twice Thornbury had cleared Leighton efforts off the line before Bryant netted the opener with a spectacularly struck volley from the edge of the box.

Webb doubled the lead with a free kick, which bent low around the defensive wall to beat the Thornbury keeper.

More chances came and went for Leighton, with James Towell going close after being teed up by Aaron Murrell, while Fredericks too had a decent sight of goal.

At the other end, Leighton keeper Rennell McKenzie-Lyle was given a watching brief, with Thornbury chances often fizzling out.

Leighton made it 3-0 shortly before half time when Ashton Campbell netted his first goal for the club in his first competitive appearance.

Leighton manager Joe Sweeney had included U18s skipper Luke Pyman in the first team squad for the first time, and the Leighton lad made his debut in the second half, replacing Brian Foulger. His debut would end though with a booking after a dubious foul awarded against him.

Chances continued for Leighton, with Murrell and Tom Silford both testing the keeper.

With 10 minutes remaining, Thornbury, who were playing in the FA Cup for the first time - managed to pull one back, from the penalty spot after a Silford foul. Craig Lancastle duly converted the penalty, sending McKenzie-Lyle the wrong way.

Leighton though would not let Thornbury get another lifeline, with Fredericks unleashing a curling effort past the keeper to wrap things up at Bell Close.

Town return to SSML Premier Division action this weekend, when they travel to Harpenden Town, seeking their first win of the campaign.

Leighton are yet to pick up a win this season, having lost their opening game against Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, before sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Arlesey Town last Tuesday.