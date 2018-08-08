Town stunned by Crawley Green defeat

Leighton Town are still looking for their first win of the season after suffering a smash-and-grab 2-0 defeat to Crawley Green on Tuesday night.

Having lost to Harpenden Town on the opening day of the season, Danny Nicholls' side were caught out late in the day as Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu and Mark Bunker secured all three points for the visitors.

Cheered on by 130 home fans, Lewis McBride drove wide after nine minutes and Jamie Nicholls in his dual role of skipper and part-time referee had a long range effort which flew over the bar.

Crawley replied with a good effort from Billy Lobjoit which was saved by Tom Wyant in the Town goal and followed with a free kick from Aaron Morgan which was covered by Wyant as it hit the top of the bar.

Just before the break Crawley's Danny Watson had a shot blocked and Town finished the half with a good run from Junior Muya which was also blocked.

Town were straight out of the blocks in the second half with shots from Alex O'Brian, Warren Garcia and Jamie Nicholls which all went over the bar. After 10 minutes Crawley made a double substitution, introduced Tyler Ingham and Ajigbolamu and fought their was back into the game.

On the hour Mark Bunker broke clear for Crawley but was denied by a last ditch tackle from the athletic Muya. Minutes later Town had their best chance of the game. Substitute Ben Gallant broke clear of the Crawley defence but blazed his shot over the bar. Alex O'Brian then had a free kick which went wide.

All the time Crawley stayed in the game their was an increasing chance they would hit the hosts on the break and that is just what happened after 76 minutes. Mark Bunker played in Ajigbolamu who got the better of his defender, rounded the keeper and knocked the ball into the net to make 0-1 to the Maroons.

Town tried in vain to get back into the game but 6 minutes later Crawley doubled their lead. Ajigbolamu again got the better of his defender and when was hacked down the Referee pointed straight to the spot. Up stepped Mark Bunker to smash the ball past Wyant to make 0-2.

Their was no way back for the Town as Crawley's defence which was magnificently marshaled by Kevin McManus held firm and the visitors ran out 0-2 winners.