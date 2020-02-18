Two exciting derby games in prospect for Leighton Town

Tring Athletic and Aylesbury Vale Dynamos opponents as Town bid to extend unbeaten league run

Leighton Town supporters are looking forward to the prospect of two exciting local derby games this week.

Firstly, tonight (Tuesday) high-flying Tring Athletic visit Bell Close.

Town, currently 12th in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division - with games in hand over all the sides above them - are hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

Town will be keen to make it a double, having already upset the form book to win the reverse fixture 2-1 away from home in November. Athletic are second in the table, chasing Colney Heath.

Then on Saturday Leighton Town have a trip to play 14th-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos at Haywood Way, before another away game at 17th-placed Wembley the following Tuesday evening (February 25), both in the league.

Leighton Town’s home game with Harpenden Town on Saturday, was postponed like most of the weekend’s sporting fixtures because of Storm Dennis.

But last Tuesday Town were in successful cup action, in the Dudley Latham Trophy with Potton United.

Town won 3-0 after Archie McClelland’s goal put them ahead at half time.

Tom Silford and Danny Webb scored in the second half to put Leighton Town into the semi-finals of the competition. They will host league leaders Colney Heath in the last four. Potton are 15th in the division.

“That was a brilliant night for the club,” said manager Joe Sweeney. “It came just after our Vase game so we utilised the whole squad and the lads really responded and put us into the semi-final.

“After the disappointment of not playing on Saturday, this week is massive for us. We’re expecting a really good turn out for the Tring game and on Saturday for another local derby at Aylesbury.

“It’s a really exciting week with lots to play for. Now’s the time to really get behind us and continue the brilliant support we have had - and me and the players will try and respond the best we can. Whatever we do achieve this season it will be because we’ve all done it together - the club, players and fans, all together as one.”

Partly due to their fantasic FA Vase run, Leighton Town still have 23 games to play over the next nine weeks, but are ready for their hectic schedule.

“If we win all our games in hand, we could go third in the table,” added Sweeney.

“There are a lot of games to play, but we have built a really big, strong squad who are ready for it.

“It’s a well balanced, competitive squad and if any team is equipped to deal with those pressures it’s us.

“All the players are feeling great and there’s a positive vibe around the club. There’s a lot to look forward to.”

After their success in Bradford-on-Avon earlier this month, the club’s next FA Vase game is at Corinthian FC near Sevenoaks in Kent on February 29.

They will be again running supporters’ coaches. Contact the club for details.