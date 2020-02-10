Wembley dream is alive as Leighton Town beat Bradford in FA Vase

Saturday's 3-1 victory earns quarter-final trip to Corinthian FC in Kent

PICTURES BY ANDREW PARKER

Brad Kirkwood

They did it again! Leighton Town kept the town’s Wembley dream very much alive on Saturday, with an impressive FA Vase victory in Wiltshire.

More than 150 supporters made the trip to Bradford Town to cheer Joe Sweeney’s men to a 3-1 victory and place in the last eight of the competition.

Goals from James Towell, Danny Webb and Archie McClelland and some outstanding goalkeeping from Brad Kirkwood - who should have been on a skiing holiday, but changed his flight to Sunday so he could play - ensured a fantastic day.

Leighton Town will now look forward to another away day when they travel to Corinthian FC for the quarter-final on February 29, with the prize of a Wembley final now just two rounds away.

Corinthian are third from top in the Southern Counties East League Premier Division and play at Gay Dawn Farm at Hartley near Sevenoaks in Kent.

“It was an amazing day, fantastic for everyone,” said manager Sweeney. “Bradford are big and strong and played very direct, which really tested our concentration. But the boys stuck to our game plan and were great.

“We had a team meeting on Thursday and they took on board all the points from my scouting trip. We played really well and were really strong - and our substitutions made a big difference.

“They’re top of their league, so they’re a very good side but they were very gallant in defeat.”

He added: “It’s fantastic for the club and the town. The quarter-final will be another hard away game. Corinthian are third in a traditionally strong league. Their ground is in a beautiful setting, so we are looking forward to going there.

“The club is buzzing and the town is buzzing and I know we will be taking loads of supporters down to Kent.”

On Tuesday (February 11) Leighton Town host Potton United, who ended Town’s unbeaten run in all competitions last week in the League Challenge Trophy. This time they meet in the quarter-final of the Dudley Latham Trophy.

On Saturday (February 15) fourth-placed Harpenden Town are the visitors to Bell Close for a Spartan South Midlands Premier Division fixture. Leighton Town are 11th in the table but with games in hand on all the other teams.

Jordan Fredericks, with Danny Webb in the background

Goal celebrations

Celebrating with supporters

Brad Kirkwood

.

Solid defence

James Towell

Danny Webb