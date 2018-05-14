Frustration abounds for Leighton Buzzard as rain stops play once again

A finely poised afternoon of cricket was ruined by rain again on Saturday as Leighton Buzzard and Wolverton had to settle for a share of the points.

With only one game in Cherwell League Division 2 reaching a conclusion, Westbury’s two wins from two games give them a sizeable advantage at this early stage in the season.

Raine scored 11 before rain stopped play

After a week of sunshine, Leighton were met with grey skies for their first game back at Bell Close.

The visitors, who beat Bledlow Village in their opening game of the season, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Some accurate swing bowling saw Town struggle for early runs with just 12 scored off the first seven overs.

Richard Raine (11) was the first wicket to fall, caught at square leg by Sean Potter. Mark Burfoot was the next casualty for Town clean bowled for 6.

At 31-2 from 15 overs and the conditions growing gloomier Leighton knew they needed to press on.

After last week’s century partnership Greg Proudfoot (44no) and Phillip Whatmore (32no) decided to adopt the same approach with boundaries beginning to flow.

Their partnership stood at 89 runs from 10 overs when the rain started and forced the players from the field. They didn’t return.

Leighton’s score stood at 120-2 from 26 overs when play was concluded, with both sides awarded six points.

It means Leighton drop to third in the table, already 19 points adrift of Westbury, who have two wins from two.

In Division 5, Leighton Buzzard 2nds’ progress was stunted by the weather as they were forced to abandon their game against Dinton 2nds.

After a disappointing defeat last week to Aston Rowant 3rds, skipper Andy Smith was looking for an improvement.

And he will have been pleased with Riaan Krynauw (53), Bertie Barrett (36), Gareth Benger (27), Jack Cowley (22), Matt Gurney (21) and a generous helping from extras (38) which all contributed to a total of 232 all out.

The team had batted through steadily increasing rain and the game was concluded at the tea interval.