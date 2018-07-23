Gilson takes five for Brickhill

Great Brickhill remain hot on the heels of Cherwell League Division 1 leaders Oxford Downs after a routine six-wicket win over Twyford on Saturday.

With Oxford similarly winning by six wickets over Abingdon Vale, the gap at the top remains just 18 points.

With Twyford first up to bat, Adam Bone and Shabaz Alam got off to a solid enough start before Bone (17) fell to Jack Woodhouse with the score on 36.

The home side looked in good shape despite losing four wickets en route to 150, but Sean Gilson’s introduction saw Twyford go from 155-4 to 202 all out. Gilson ended with superb figures of 5-40.

The response saw Jilesh Pattni fall for just 4, but Mark Nelson and Garth Davson went about giving Brickhill the foundations for victory.

Nelson fell for 51, with the score on 85, but Davson was unbeaten on 89 as he and Doug Aris (35 not out) scored the winning runs to cruise to victory (203-4).

Great Brickhill 2nds’ torrid season continued in Division 3as they were heavily beaten by league leaders Bicester & North Oxford.

Jamie Carter led the way for the visitors as he scored 84 of Bicester’s 280-7 declared, with Aadi Sharma taking 3-53.

But the reply came unstuck with Daniel Clark (6-72) and Matthew Woods (4-33) taking all 10 wickets to reduce Great Brickhill 2nds for 166, 114 runs shy.

The take on Cublington next week.