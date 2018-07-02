Great Brickhill keep up the pressure on leaders

Great Brickhill closed the gap to leaders Oxford Downs at the top of Cherwell League Division 1 with a fine four-wicket win over Long Marston.

Bowling first, Brickhill’s attack proved to be frugal all afternoon as the visitors struggled to get runs on the board.

Great Brickhill's Asif Khan

Brickhill made a good start as Jack Woodhouse struck with his second ball. Marston then rebuilt, putting together an important partnership for the second wicket until Asif Khan joined the attack and bowled a superb spell, grabbing the next two wickets to finish with 2 for 15 off six overs.

Garth Davson and new recruit Sean Gilson tied up both ends from this point and wickets began to tumble, Davson taking three wickets and Gilson two.

Long Marston finished all out for a sub-par 161 in what were good batting conditions at Horsepond.

Brickhill’s response got off to a stuttering start as Marston took the early wickets of Jilesh Pattni and Austin John.

However, Mark Nelson continued his splendid recent form, smashing 59 from 35 balls as Marcus Critchley took Marston apart at the other end, hitting 50 off 33 balls.

It then fell to Sean Gilson to take Brickhill to the line, making 30 on his debut, whilst skipper Aris finished on 10 not out, Brickhill winning by four wickets.

Next week, Great Brickhill travel to seventh placed Challow & Childrey.