Leighton collapse to an embarrassing thrashing

A humiliating batting performance saw Leighton dismissed for less than 70 runs in their massive 181-run defeat to Didcot on Saturday.

With their chances of returning to Cherwell League Division 1 fading by the week, Leighton’s capitulation with the bat means they will be playing Division 2 cricket again next summer.

Selfe took two quick wickets but it didn't help Leighton's cause

Despite making an early breakthrough when Jack Kempster removed Adam Webb with the score on 14, Didcot dug their heels in as Elliott Mathews (25) and Richard Underdown (77) put on 97 for the second wicket.

With the pair finally removed, thanks to Dan Scott (2-36) and the score 156-3, Leighton had a bit of joy when Lee Selfe (2-55) took a quick-fire double and Jack Kempster (3-56) returned to the attack take two more as the visitors closed on 249-9.

Leighton made a decent start as Tom Light joined Kempster at the crease, and the pair put on an opening stand of 38, but both were back in the pavilion at 40-2.

From there, it became the George Woodley show. The Didcot bowler would finish with figures of 6-19 as he ripped through the top order, taking the decisive wicket of Alan Priestley as the home side went from 40-2 to 68 all out.

The result leaves Leighton 70 points adrift of Didcot, who now occupy the final promotion spot, but with just two games to go and 50 points on offer, promotion is off the cards.

Leighton travel to Bledlow Village next Saturday.