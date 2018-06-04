Light leads Leighton to Aston Rowant triumph

Leighton continued their good start to the season recording a comprehensive eight wicket win at the hands of fourth placed Aston Rowant.

Skipper Jack Kempster won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Leighton made a strong start when Tom Pope dismissed opener Eaton for 10 thanks to an excellent diving slip catch from Selfe.

Seamer Alan Priestley then dismissed his opening partner Morgan for 17 to leave Rowant on precarious looking 35-2. Coles and Shaw then came together and put on a 50 run partnership to move the score along to 85-2.

It was the introduction of spin duo of Anthony Francis and Lee Selfe that changed the momentum of the innings.

In tandem the pairs combined 20 overs accounted for seven wickets for just 60 runs. Selfe ending with the excellent figures of 4-30 whilst Francis finished with 3-30.

It was Tom Pope (2-22) who returned to take the last wicket to dismiss Rowant for an under par 159.

Town’s innings got off to explosive start as opener Richard Raine took opening bowler Leaney for three fours in just the second over. Raine then departed soon after for 15 as he skied a catch trying to hit another boundary off pacey opening bowler Harris.

Opening batsman Tom Light was then joined the wicket by Greg Proudfoot and together the pair set about steading the innings, initially trying to survive against some particularly hostile fast bowling from Harris. The pair moved the score along past 50 until Proudfoot chipped a catch back to bowler Quanton, to be dismissed for 12.

Phil Whatmore was next in and made his intentions clear by hitting spinner Coles for 14 in his first over, including a huge 6 over the sight screen. As Light and Whatmore’s partnership developed, Rowant began to tire, and the runs started to flow.

Light, who was now scoring more fluently, then brought up his half century when he pulled bowler Coles through mid-wicket for his seventh four. The 100 run partnership was then reached as the pair started to punish the bowling attack hitting the ball to the boundary with regularity.

It wasn’t long until the pair had eased Town to their victory target of 160 in just the 29th over as Whatmore hooked opening bowler Harris for a huge six. Light ending with an excellent 62 not out and Whatmore an equally crucial 43 not out.

The win and maintains their second place position in the table and next week Town have the chance to go top as they welcome leaders Westbury to Bell Close.