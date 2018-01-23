Buzzard's latest defeat 'flattered' Bedford

Director of Rugby Dave Larham felt Leighton Buzzard’s 38-0 defeat to Bedford ‘flattered the opposition’ on Saturday.

The result is Leighton’s fifth defeat on the bounce, but they remain ninth in the Midlands 1 East table.

Bedford have averaged 60 points per game at home this season, but with a host of missed opportunities, Larham believes the result doesn’t reflect the true nature of the game.

“The scoreline flattered the opposition and wasn’t a reflection of our performance,” he said.

“The pitch conditions and awful weather acted as a leveller and we certainly had chances in the game.

“We missed two kickable penalties at crucial times and failed to capitalise on two or three line-breaks.

“The boys were industrious in defence and certainly put in a good effort, but came away with another defeat.”

Although they haven’t won a game since the start of December, they’ve sat ninth for several weeks.

But the gaggle of teams below them are now hot on their heels and only four points separate them from Wellingborough who sit second from bottom.

Larham though believes the next two games coming up, against Bugbrooke and Huntingdon, are winnable and should get Leighton back to winning ways.

He added: “With the teams around us in the league table picking up points in recent weeks, it is important that we stay positive, regroup and focus on the winnable games coming up.”