Buzzard Volleyball Club eye second in debut season

A second place finish is still in the offing for Buzzard Volleyball Club after a 3-0 win over Vale Vixens at the weekend.

Heading into Sunday’s game having lost twice to Vixens already, Buzzards put in an excellent performance to secure victory.

Of late, a lot of new faces have been joining the club, and one of those, Azzura, was key in helping Buzzard to victory.

Tonight (Tuesday) sees Buzzard head into the final game of the season, taking on VK Mets from Barnet in a bid to wrap up second place in the league table.

