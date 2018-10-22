Buzzards suffer another half-century defeat

For the second successive match, Leighton Buzzard conceded 50 points at home, this time to Leicestershire based Oadby Wyggestonians in a disappointing 50-0 defeat.

The visitors, with a large pack and hard straight running backs, played a very efficient and straightforward brand of rugby.

Jon Henkes | Pic: Steve Draper

In particular, they were clinical when opportunities arose, in stark contrast to Buzzards, who were unable to turn a number of chances into scores.

Leighton kicked off down the slope but into a stiff breeze. The opening minutes were played in midfield but after four minutes, and with their first attack, Oadby Wyggs carved open the home defence to score under the posts to take a seven-point lead. Buzzards responded positively - an attempted penalty drifted just wide and then a clean break by captain Jack Whitehouse was stopped just short. Again Buzzards attacked, with Reece Harris-Smith held up just short.

Whilst Buzzards were unable to convert their opportunities, the visitors were ruthless when they had chances. In a spell of seven minutes midway through the first half, they scored three tries – two from patiently working through the phases to create pressure, and one from an individual break on the left wing. With two of these tries converted and an earlier penalty, Oadby Wyggs were 22-0 ahead.

With seven minutes of the half remaining the visitors scored their fourth try to extend the lead to 29 points. Leighton were continuing to put phases together and at times the backs looked threatening - in their best move of the half, winger Jack Kempster was put into space but a last ditch tackle prevented the try to leave the half time score 29-0.

Leighton started the second half with good pressure - they had eight phases of play in their opponents 22 but were unable to cross the line.

Almost inevitably when Oadby Wyggs had the chance they took it – scoring their fifth try nine minutes into the second half to make the score 36-0.

In the next 20 minutes Buzzards had a number of opportunities – firstly the pack drove twenty metres from a line-out but a loose pass ended the move. Then wingers Andy Harris-Smith and Jack Kempster combined but a scrambled defence held out and then Ollie Taylor, now playing at fly-half, made a clean break but was tackled just short.

As in the first half Oadby Wyggs were clinical when opportunities came. They added two fine tries , both from inside their own half in the final 10 minutes which, with both converted, made the final score 50-0.

There was little doubt that Oadby Wyggestonians are a fine side and, on the day, gave Leighton a lesson in playing to their game plan and being clinical in taking opportunities with decisive finishing.

Buzzards remain 12th and next week travel to Old Northamptonians.