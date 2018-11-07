Coumbe claims Leighton’s Peter Taylor Trophy

No stranger to winning trophies, former RAF technical engineer Phil Coumbe has won Leighton Buzzard golf club’s scratch competition to land the Peter Taylor trophy.

Philip, 45, served in the RAF for 22 years before returning to Civvy Street and is now a team leader with the Virgin Media group.

A five-handicap golfer, he joined the Leighton club nine years ago, since which time his name has been inscribed on the honours board for almost all the major competitions at the Plantation Road club.

The scratch event – in which golfers play off a zero handicap irrespective of their official playing handicap – was one he had set his sights on winning….and he achieved his target with a four hole win over club colleague Lee Sanders.

And on his way to winning the Peter Taylor trophy, Phillip claimed some big name scalps including past senior champions David Banwell and Harry Adam and current club champion Ed Stephenson.

Steve Hamnond and Peter Lawrence teamed up to win Leighton’s Daily Mail foursomes and will now represent the club in the regional finals. They qualified by beating Matt Byrne and Brian Carter on countback after both pairs carded a nett 70, two clear of Lewis Scott and Andres Valentine, with decorators Darren Alexander and Craig Simmons heading a chasing pack with a nett 72.5.

Journalist Mike Smith is the new holder of Leighton’s Henley Cup, winning the event “against the course” with a score of +6, one clear of Peter Gadsden. Allan Smith was third, beating Stephen Schmidt and Michael Cox on countback after they finished with a score +3, one clear of Steve Leng, Tony Hurndall, Andrew Ashall, John Bunyan, Joe Berry, Lee Braybrook and Mark Hammond.

Seven-handicap golfer Lewis Scott carded a level-par score to win Leighton’s October club stableford with 43 points, earning him a one-shot handicap cut to six; Phil Eddy was runner-up with 40 points, and Jamie Stone took third place on countback from Voja Savic and Richard Harris after the trio all finished with 40 points. Phil Coumbe, Niki Clark and Craig Simmons headed a chasing pack with 39 points.

The October Medal was won by Darran Velentine who had a shot cut from his 12-handicap after carding a nett 64, three shots clear of John Allinson, Joshua Lowe and Billy O’Neill who all finished with a nett 67. Other leading scores were: 68 – Steve Leng, Phil Coumbe, Dean Ashton, Andrew Money, Joshua Rowles; 69 – Chris O’Mahoney, Simon Rossiter, Dharm Naveen Diwakar, Manny Barker; 70 – Paul Ellam, Andrew Jones, Mark Sandham, Jenny Stafford, Tim Mitchell, Jamie Tyas, Paul Atkinson, Neil Laming. .

Nigel Barnes is the new holder of Leighton’s Austin Farrell trophy, beating 61 other senior members with a 48 point haul. George Bashford was runner-up with 43 points, one clear of Brian Wilson with John Tarbox and David Kingham carding 41points.

Barry Witherden had his handicap cut by two shots to 14 after winning a Midweek stableford with 41 points, a shot clear of Izzy Ramdeen. Denis Leitch beat Craig Simmons for third place after both finished with 39 points, one clear of David Banwell, Ed Stephenson, Roger Kingston and Steven Paine.

The October Midweek stableford was won by Will Sampson whose 42 points beat Andres Valentine by a shot, with Nigel Barnes pipping Joshua Rowles for third place on counback after both finished with 40 points. Other leading scores: 38 – Daniel Hill, Matt Sale; 37 – Robbie John, Barry Wills, Steve Shepherd, Mike Smith, Russell Rowles; 36 – Stephen Foster, Roger Kingston, Lee Sanders, Steve Light, Darran Valentine, Philip Spratt-Callaghan, Steve Molyneaux, Peter Rutt.