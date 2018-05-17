County medals aplenty as Harlequins star in Luton

Harlequins won an impressive 18 medals at the recent General County Level 1, 2 and 3 competition in Luton.

In Level 2 girls aged 8/9 years, Jos Oakes won the silver medal on vault with a score of 9.85, was 5th on bars with a score of 9.7, won a bronze medal on beam with a score of 13.37 and won silver medal on floor with a score of 14.23.

In Level 2 girls aged 10 years, Ava Blackwell won the bronze medal on vault with a score of 9.85, was 10th on bars with a score of 9.35, won bronze on beam with a score of 14.25 and won a silver medal on floor with a score of 14.13.

Marcia Winter won the gold on vault with a score of 9.9, won a bronze medal on bars with a score of 10.5, was 4th on beam with a score of 14.07 and won the gold medal on floor with a score of 14.43.

In Level 2 boys aged 10 – 12 years, Jamie Sparks won the bronze medal on vault with a score of 9.5 and the silver medal on floor with a score of 13.73. Alfie Smees won the gold medal on vault with a score of 10.05 and the gold medal on floor with a score of 13.9.

In Level 3 girls aged 11/12 years, Tia-Lily Boucher was 6th on vault with a score of 10.85, 6th on bars with a score of 9.85, was 6th on beam with a score of 13.7 and 8th on floor with a score of 13.5.

Abigail Partridge was 4th on vault with a score of 10.95, was 8th on bars with a score of 8.8, was 4th on beam with a score of 13.9 and won a bronze medal on floor with a score of 14.57.

Imogen Ward was 7th on vault with a score of 10.5, was 7th on bars with a score of 9.2, won a bronze medal on beam with a score of 14.00 and won a gold medal on floor with a score of 14.90.

In Level 3 girls aged 13+ years, Lily Bierton was 5th on vault with a score of 10.85, was 4th on bars with a score of 8.8, was 4th on beam with a score of 14.25 and won a gold medal on floor with a score of 14.67.

In Level 3 boys aged 10 – 12 years, Charlie Blaker won silver on vault with a score of 11.55 and won a bronze medal on floor with a score of 14.13.