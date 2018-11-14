Crusaders claim second spot in Arena League

Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club have got off to a great start this swimming season – bagging first place in the first round and second place in the second round of the Arena League.

They notched up 18 1st places and 13 2nd places – and two new club records in the relays:

Boys 13/U 4 x 50 Medley Relay team: Jack Hill, Billy Knibb, Billy Mead and Dan Miller

Boys 15/U 4 x 50 Medley Relay team: Jude Gore, Ashton Neo, Finn Bunyard and Ethan Gell

Annalise Wright, who had made the 8 1/2 hour journey back from University for the weekend made sure it was worth it, by taking 1.4 seconds off her own record in the 200 Individual Medley and chipping one second off the 100 Fly, a record that has stood since 2011.

In total there were 12 individual and 34 relay PBs (personal best times).

It’s been a successful autumn so far for Crusaders: Tom Pickering came fourth in the East Region SC Championship 50 backstroke final and qualified for Winter Nationals with a time of 26.52.

Other Crusaders who qualified for the East Region Champs and gave great performances included: Megan Bunyard, Amber Hill, Sam Mead, Rebecca Knibb, Will March and Joe Talbot.