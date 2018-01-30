Dixon dominates Winter Series to maintain her perfect record

Katy Dixon continued to dominate the Winter Series for Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club on Sunday.

The youngster kept calm against the pressures of convincingly won all these races that she had taken part in this season to put in another win, this time at Leaside in North London.

Katy Dixon

As the series prizes is calculated on your best five races across the six races of the series this meant she won the series with a perfect score of 50 as a win from all five. This is testament to the hard work that she has put in during recent months.

Also on the three-mile course, David Shipway won the novice canoe race and won the series trophy for this category, a testament to his continued love and enthusiasm for the sport. On the six-mile course in the under 16 girls Bethany Morris again came in third and came in third for the series prize.

For someone who had not raced in a singles boat for some time at the beginning of the winter Bethany has shown courage and determination to see this series through.

In the women’s race also over this distance Jodie Barrell came in third on the day and this left her in fourth place for the series while Bethany Goodlad was fifth on the day and fifth for the series.

In the senior doubles race over eight-miles Amanda Morris and Bryan Handsley were 12th out of 23 boats in a course that lacked any of their preferred portages.

This pairing will be looking forward now to the longer races that are taking place shortly.

Also on this course Mike Martin race in the veteran race came second on the day and fourth in the series.