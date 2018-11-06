Duo on the podium for Harlequins

Bella Williams and Lucy Walsh claimed overall podium finishes at the Eastern Region 4 piece finals.

The Harlequins gymnasts were on top form in Ipswich, with 12 medals claimed on the day.

Bella, competing in the Level 6 Age 8 group game fifth on the floor, won bronze on the bars and vault, then took silver in the beam to come second overall.

Lucy was ninth on the floor, fifth on the beam, second on the floor and won the bars to claim second spot in the level 6 age 9/10. Also at that level, Annie Hosking came in 18th on floor, 15th on beam, 4th on vault but took the bronze medal for her bars. Overall, Annie scored 42.550 coming in 14th place.

Shai-Amari Freckleton competed in the level 5 age 10/11, coming 11th on vault, 13th on bars, 10th on beam and taking a bronze medal for floor she scored 43.450 coming in 11th place overall.

In the level 4 age 10/11, Darcey Wraight came in 14th on vault, bars and beam and came in 13th on floor. She scored a total of 42.500 coming in 14th place overall. Imogen Cook came in 13th on vault, 9th on bars and floor and 6th on beam gaining her an overall score of 45.000 to come in 9th place.

In the level 4 age 12/13 Elizabeth Hardie came in 13th on vault, 8th on beam and 6th on floor. Elizabeth took a silver medal for her bars giving her a total score of 44.750 coming in 4th place. Cassidy Pratt came in 12th on vault and bars but took a silver medal on floor and a gold medal on beam. she scored 44.500 overall taking 5th place.

in the level 3 age 11/12 Morgan Cook came 13th on bars and beam, 6th on floor and took a bronze medal for her vault. Morgan scored 41.050 overall taking 12th place. Bethany Smith came in 8th place on bars and 6th place on both beam and floor, taking a bronze medal for her vault. Bethany scored 43.200 overall taking 5th place.