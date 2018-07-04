Final hasler ends with Leighton in third place

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club were in Bishop Stortford on Sunday for the final race of the Eastern Region hasler series.

After impressive performances throughout the day, Leighton celebrated a third place finish.

LBCC's lightning paddlers

In the U12 boys, Jack Rayment kept calm and collected to claim victory ahead of Ollie Power in fourth and Will Perkins in eighth.

In the U12 girls, Maggie Rae overcame her nerves to come second, Elie-Mae Bennet in third and Kayleigh Dixon in fourth.

In the U10 boys Daniel Murphy was fourth and the U10 girls, Nicola Kear won in her first race away from home.

On the 12-mile course in the midday heat Tom Mainprize won the Division 3 singles race followed by Mike Martin in fourth while in the Division 3 doubles Maxwell Pickering and Ashley Townend came fourth.

Charlie Toosey and Adam Kear who were only promoted to Division 5 two races ago took victory, while in the Division 6 doubles Bryan Handsley and Bethany Goodlad came fourth and Laura Joanne and Ben Stratford were fifth.

In the Division 7 singles Andrew Miller came fifth and Will Tarbox sixth.

In Division 8 singles Adam Baker had another great race and came second.

In Division 8 doubles Janka Szocs and Jeffrey Bredenkamp came in third.

LBCC’s newest paddlers in the divisional races were out in the Division 9 doubles, Lily Forster and Josh Power were in their first race away from the home and despite an early swim, came back strongly to finish in first. ahead of Leon Dixon and Paul Murphy.