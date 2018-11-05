Flying start to the Winter Hasler season for Dixon and Stenning

Nigel Dixon and Paul Stenning won on their return to doubles competition at the start of Winter Hasler season.

Unlike the summer hasler races the winter series is competed in age groups rather than on a divisional system.

Dixon and Stenning competed in the 5-mile course to claim gold, while in the under 16 girls, Katy Dixon came in second in her first year in this age group and looked comfortable to the finish. Ben Stratford led the Leighton boys home coming in fourth overall, followed by Josh Power in sixth and Adam Baker in eighth. In the women’s singles race Beth Goodlad fell in after the first turn however came in third followed by Fiona Barber in fifth.

On the 8-mile course with 6 portages, locks where the paddlers need to get out of the boat and run around the lock carrying the boat, the first race off was the open doubles race. In this category Amanda Morris and Bryan Handsley put their portaging practice to use and came in 12th.

Also, on the 8-mile course was the veteran’s men singles race which was won by Leighton’s Mike Martin. He was followed home by Paul Murphy in 11th and Jeffrey Bredenkamp in 12th and this is the furthest distance race that both Paul and Jeffrey have competed in therefore was a considerable achievement on their part.

On the 3-mile course in the under 14 boys race Ollie Power came in third while Leon Dixon fell in close to the start line but bravely got back in the boat and finished the race to come in fifth.

In the under 12’s race Jack Rayment came in second and was also later presented with his medals from the last of the summer sprint series races where he had won the series however the results were not ready at the time of the previous race. He was followed home by Kayleigh Dixon who was also the first girl home in this age group while Dan Murphy, who was one of the younger paddlers in this age group, came in 10th.