Former President Hawkins returns as secretary

A Leighton Buzzard golfer has taken over as Secretary of the Bedfordshire County Golf Union – just weeks after standing down as President of the organisation having completed his two-year term of office.

David Hawkins completed a total of four years as Vice President and then President of the Bedfordshire organisation before successfully applying for the County Secretary role vacated earlier this year by Stuart Goode. In his new role, David will also be the County voting member on the English Golf Union, representing Bedfordshire’s 23 clubs.

Leighton club Captain in 2011 and President in 2013-14, David, who was Captain of the Millbrook club in 1994 before joining Leighton four years later, has had a major influence on the development of the Plantation Road club.

“I have always been passionate about encouraging people to take up golf and to change the image of the sport and its management, and that will remain a major focus in my role as County Secretary,” says Bristol-born David, who, at the age of 62, recently retired from the Royal Mail, where he was Head of Contract Operations managing the movement of more than five millions postal items by rail and air every day.

A 12-handicap golfer and winner of several club trophies, David was recently presented with the Dennis Jordan trophy after he and regular playing colleague Paul Atkinson beat Colin Beesley and Graham Hazel in the final.

Dave Roberts led his Senior squad to a 9-3 victory over Leighton Ladies to win the Barney Hallam trophy….despite losing his opening match with his vice captain Peter Myrants to Ladies skipper Patti Marriott and her vice, Carmen White-Lawes.

Dharm Naveen Diwakar had his handicap clipped by two shots to 17 after tabling 44 points to win Leighton’s March midweek stableford. Runner-up Mark Reynolds also had his eight-handicap reduced by a shot after pipping Paul Naudo on countback after both recorded 40 points, with David Kingham fourth with 38 points, one clear of Peter Worker.

Other leading point scorers in a field of 87 were: 36 – Peter King, Andrew Ashall, Roger Kingston; 35 – Lee Sanders, Richard Lancaster, Jeff Wood; 34 – Mike Smith, John Ager, Mark Knight; 33 – George Bashford, Richard Dale.