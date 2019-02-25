Free pass to the final for Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard reached the final of the Bedfordshire County Cup with little resistance after their semi-final was called off with Bedford Queens unable to raise a side.

There was disappointment in the other semi-final as well, with Bedford Athletic given a similar walkover against Stockwood Park.

Jack Green in action for Leighton 2nds

A date for the final is yet to be established, but it will be played at Wrights Meadow. Leighton travel to Oundle next week.

Elsewhere, Leighton 2nds were involved in a high-scoring affair against Bugbrook 2nds. Bugbrook decided to take advantage of the slope on a sun drenched Wrights Meadow and quickly ran in two converted tries to take an early lead.

Leighton were stung into action and started to exploit their advantage in the scrum, responding with a try by the magnificent, blonde haired Adam Stacey, converted by Jake Wheeler.

Bugbrook’s danger lay in the backs and they responded with a converted try. Unfortunately Jacob Barker’s impressive start to the game, was cut short when he had to leave the field with a suspected head injury. He was replaced by Callum Creber, who worked tirelessly about the park and quickly linked up with Jack Green.

The sustained pressure, lead to Jack Kempster crashing over the white wash, converted by Wheeler.

Quickly followed by Stacey scoring his second try, converted by Wheeler. The half time score was 21-21 and after a short break to catch their breaths, this entertaining open game restarted with Leighton Buzzard coming down the slope.

Leighton added to their haul with tries by Green and Wayne Chapman, both converted by Wheeler. Bugbrook responded with an unconverted try.

Following good work in the loose, Will Batchelor had to leave the pitch with a leg injury and this lead to Leighton bringing on their finishers, ever green Ross Mounteney, Ace hop along McDade, Paul Gronert and Chopper Stallan.

Leighton and Bugbrook continued to exchange tries, Leighton found space around the fringes, with tries by Creber and Stacey for his third, both converted by Ollie Gronert and Bugbrook scored two tries out wide.