Goals galore for hockey clubs

There were goals in abundance for Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club this weekend.

The Men’s 1sts edged a 15-goal thriller with South Berkshire to claim an 8-7 win, while the 2nds lost 4-0 to Gerrards Cross.

The Ladies were also in the goals, with a 7-1 thumping of West Herts.

The Ladies 2nds though were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to West Herts 2nds.

Leighton Buzzard U8’s A team were buzzing with excitement and high expectations for the Shefford and Sandy tournament. Their first game against Letchworth did not disappoint as the won convincingly 13-0, Zachary Fitzboydon scoring 2, Dylan Morrison 5, Henry Jackson 3, Jacob Ford 3.

Then they faced Bedford in their second match. They demonstrated some super passing and link up play to again win convincingly 7 – 0 with Anna Drohan joining the score sheet and striking home two lovely goals.

They then played Leighton Buzzard C team and showed little compassion for their younger team mates and they scored a total of 8 goals against them to make sure they took away 3 points.

Then they played Luton and this was a much tighter game and you could see that the players were all getting a little tired but their fighting spirit didn’t diminish and this time Jacob Ford, Zachary Fitzboydon and Dylan each scored so the match finished 3-0 to Leighton Buzzard A’s.

This meant that they qualified for the semi-finals and they had to face Leighton Buzzard B team. This match was a little tenser. Thankfully they had a solid Oscar Kirby defending the goal well and super star Anna Drohan scored 3 goals to ensure that they qualified for the finals.

This final match was against a very strong host team Shefford and Sandy. All the Leighton Buzzard players were fully focussed and worked their socks off. Zachary Fitzboydon scored first goal and then Dylan Morrison put another goal away. Shefford and Sandy then scored.

The team dug deep and even with very tired legs they played really well. With some great clearances from Jacob Ford the final whistle went so much to the delight of the players and parents they won 2-1 to be winners of their age group.