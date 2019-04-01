Golfers in Captain's Cup showdown

Eleven pairs of hot-shot golfers face a noon showdown on Saturday (April 6) in a bid to win Leighton Buzzard golf club’s first major trophy of the season.

Since mid-January, golfers have been able to take part in a weekend shoot-out to qualify for the grand final of the Captain’s Cup – with only the winning pair each weekend getting a ticket for the final.

It’s been a bumpy ride for some – and a bitter disappointment for others. One pair secured their pass at their sixth attempt, while last weekend, ex-Mentmore members Steve Hammond and Peter Lawrence, the reigning Daily Mail foursomes champions, had high hopes of qualifying with a 46 point haul, only to have their score ruled invalid as they had not signed their score card – an absolute ‘must’ in the golfing world.

“We know we had to sign the card, but in the excitement of scoring 46 points, it was just overlooked” said Steve, 51, an experienced 14-handicap golfer, adding: “We won’t make the same mistake again.”

Their consolation was discovering that had their score not been ruled out, they would still not have won – by the narrowest of margins.

Pictured above, Mark Reynolds receives Leighton’s 75th Anniversary Trophy from Immediate Past Captain Jeremy Taylor and on Saturday will be teaming up with Lee Sanders in the final of the Captain’s Cup.

Terence Roe and Geoff Barker had also carded 46 points, 24 of which were scored on the last nine holes. Steve and Peter had scored 25 of their points on the first nine holes, and a further 21 on the back nine. So top spot went to Terence and Geoff, with Stuart Mills and Tony Conneely runners-up on countback from Neil Laming and Simon Enright, both teams having scored 45 points.

Colin Jeffery topped the table in the March Midweek Medal, his nett 62 beating Chris Ive by three shots. Nigel Barnes took third place with a nett 69, with Lewis Scott, Lee Sanders and Peter Malpass heading a chasing pack with nett 70s.