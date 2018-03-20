Graham tunes up his golf game to win Spencer Cup

Four years into retirement, Graham Avery has embraced two new passions - playing golf and learning to play the piano. And he’s hitting all the right notes with both.

For while learning the scales on the keyboard, 68-year-old Graham has scaled the heights on Leighton Buzzard’s well-toned golf course.

He’s just won one of the major trophies of the year, beating 60 other competitors to take the Seniors Spencer Cup back to his Linslade home for a well deserved clean-up.

After 30 years in manufacturing and 17 years in IT, Graham joined the Plantation Road club on his retirement to enjoy the sport he enjoyed before becoming a family man.

He’d already got his handicap down to 20 before carding 37 points to win the Spencer Cup, beating Mike Turnock and Stephen Maddison by two points to collect the trophy from Seniors skipper David Roberts.

As a result of his win, Birmingham born Graham had a shot clipped from his handicap, as did runner-up Mike.

“I hoped to get my handicap reduced to 18, but that’s now work in progress,” he said.

Irishman Ian Alexander, jubilant after his countrymen conquered England on Saturday to complete the Grand Slam, took fourth spot on countback after carding 34 points with Abe Plummer; while George Sadowski, Terry Wright and Nick Rathbone headed a chasing pack with 33 points.

Dave Roberts led his Senior squad to a 9-3 victory over Leighton Ladies to win the Barney Hallam trophy….despite losing his opening match with his vice captain Peter Myrants to Ladies skipper Patti Marriott and her vice, Carmen White-Lawes.

Dharm Naveen Diwakar had his handicap clipped by two shots to 17 after tabling 44 points to win Leighton’s March midweek stableford. Runner-up Mark Reynolds also had his eight-handicap reduced by a shot after pipping Paul Naudo on countback after both recorded 40 points, with David Kingham fourth with 38 points, one clear of Peter Worker.

Other leading point scorers in a field of 87 were: 36 – Peter King, Andrew Ashall, Roger Kingston; 35 – Lee Sanders, Richard Lancaster, Jeff Wood; 34 – Mike Smith, John Ager, Mark Knight; 33 – George Bashford, Richard Dale.