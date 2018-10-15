Harlequins celebrate eight new county champs

Eight new county champions were crowned at Harlequin Gymnastics at the Artistic 4 Piece competition.

In Level 7 age 7, Kardelen Kaya came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.3, came 1st on bars with a score of 11.25, came 1st on beam with a score of 10.45, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.45, to become county champion overall with a score of 43.45. Isabelle Mullally came 5th on vault with a score of 9.8, 2nd on bars with a score of 10.75, 3rd on beam with a score of 10.0, 2nd on floor with a score 10.8, to come 2nd overall with a score of 41.35. Leyla Chambers came 3rd on vault with a score of 9.95, 3rd on bars with a score 10.4, 4th on beam with a score of 9.55, 2nd on floor with a score of 10.8, to place 4th overall with a score of 40.7.

In Level 7 age 8/9, Teegyn Jefcoate came 1st on floor with a score of 10.9, came 1st on bars with a score of 11.35, came 1st on beam with a score of 11.35, came 2nd on floor with a score of 11.35, to become county champion with a score of 44.95. Gracie-Mae Jones came 4th on vault with a score of 10.1, 3rd on bars with a score of 11.1, 6th on beam with a score of 9.4, 2nd on floor with a score of 11.35 and placed 2nd overall with a score of 41.95. Marisa Koci came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.65, 4th on floor with a score 11, came 8th on beam with a score of 8.8, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.45, to place 3rd overall with a score of 41.9.

In Level 6 age 8, Bella Williams came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.75, 1st on bars with a score of 11.8, 1st on beam with a score of 11.35, 1st on floor with a score of 11.5, to become county champion with a score of 45.4.

In Level 6 age 9/10 Hannah Cladd came 14th on vault with a score of 10.15, came 15th on bars with a score of 6.95, came 15th on beam with a score of 7.4, came 15th on floor with a score of 9.85, to place 15th overall with a score of 34.35. Ruby Perkins came 12th on vault with a score of 10.25, came 9th on bars with a score of 9.55, came 1st on beam with a score of 11.15, came 4th on floor with a score of 11.05, to place 5th overall with a score of 42.0. Amy Sayell came 4th on vault with a score of 10.6, came 8th on bars with a score of 9.85, came 11th on beam with a score of 8.7, came 7th on floor with a score of 10.95, to come 9th overall with a score of 40.1. Annie Hosking came 10th on vault with a score of 10.45, came 5th on bars with a score of 10.55, came 2nd on beam with a score of 11.05, came 8th on floor with a score 10.9, to place 3rd overall with a score 42.95. Lucy Walsh came 1st on vault with a score of 11.05, 1st on bars with a score of 11.65, 6th on beam with a score of 9.65, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.6, to become county champion overall with a score of 43.95.

In Level 6 age 11+, Stella Rowley came 1st on vault with a score of 10.8, came 1st on bars with a score of 10.8, came 1st on beam with a score of 6.9, came 1st on floor with a score of 10.95, to become county champion overall with a score of 39.45.

In Level 5 age 10/11, Emma Layzell came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.35, came 2nd on bars with a score of 10.75, came 5th on bars with a score of 9.3, came 4th on floor with a score of 10.5 and came 4th overall with a score of 40.9. Shai-Amari Freckleton came 3rd on vault with a score of 10.2, came 2nd on bars with a score of 10.75, came 2nd on beam with a score of 10.95, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.35, to place 2nd overall with a score of 43.25.

In Level 4 age 10/11, Imogen Cook came 1st on vault with a score of 11.15, came 1st on bars with a score of 11.05, came 2nd on beam with a score of 9.8, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.2, to earn the the of county champion overall with a score 43.2. Darcey Wraight came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.6, came 2nd on bars with a score of 10.3, came 1st on beam with a score of 10.0, came 2nd on floor with a score of 10.8 and came 2nd overall with a score of 41.7.

In Level 4 age 12/13, Elizabeth Hardie came 1st on vault with a score of 11.1, came 1st on bars with a score of 12.05, came 2nd on beam with a score of 7.95, came 1st on floor with a score of 11.3, to come 2nd overall with a score of 42.4. Cassidy Pratt came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.75, came 2nd on bars with a score of 10.25, came 1st on beam with a score of 10.8, came 2nd on floor with score of 11.05, to take the title of county champion with a score of 42.85.

In Level 3 age 11/12, Bethany Smith came 2nd on vault with a score of 10.45, came 2nd on bars with a score of 9.6, came 2nd on beam with a score of 4.25, came 2nd on floor with a score of 10.15, to come 2nd overall with a score of 34.45. Morgan Cook came 1st on vault with a score of 10.65, came 1st on bars with a score of 9.75, came 1st on beam with a score of 9.65, came 1st on floor with a score of 10.45, to become county champion overall with a score of 40.45.