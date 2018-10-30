Harlequins trio claim gold medals in Luton

Danielle Daglish, Atrin Armani and Elizabeth Sanders starred for Harlequins as she took victory at the Salto 10+ and Advanced Competition in Luton.

Sunday’s competition saw hundreds of gymnasts in action from all over the region.

Harlequins

Danielle was competing in the Level 2 Advanced Girls 11+ and led home team-mates Ellie-Mae Smith in eighth and Charlotte Bolton in sixth.

Danielle came third on bars with a score of 11.9, came second on beam with a score 12.1, came third on floor with a score of 10.8, came third on vault with a score of 11.4, to come first overall with a score of 46.2.

In the Recreational Girls 12+, Elizabeth came eighth on bars with a score of 10.6, came first on beam with a score of 12.1, came second on floor with a score of 11.35, came first on vault with a score of 11.9, to take the gold medal overall with a score of 45.95. Sophie Joyce came 13th on bars with a score of 10.3, came eighth on beam with a score of 11.2, came sixth on floor with a score of 10.85, came 16th on vault with a score of 10.45, to come 14th overall with a score of 42.8. Madison Bryant came ninth on bars with a score of 10.45, came 11th on beam with a score of 11.1, came first on floor with a score of 11.4, came second on vault with a score of 11.65, to come fifth overall with a score of 44.6.

In Level 1 Advanced Girls 11/12, Atrin Amini came 2nd on bars with a score of 11.6, came second on beam with a score of 12.1, came first on floor with a score of 11.45, came ninth on vault with a score of 11.05, to take the gold medal overall with a score of 46.2.

Atrin was joined on the podium by team-mate Caoilfhinn Todd. She came fourth on bars with a score of 11.3, came fifth on beam with a score of 11.7, came second on floor with a score of 11.2, came seventh on vault with a score of 11.3, and finished second overall with a score of 45.5.

In Level 1 Advanced Girls 9/10, Jos Oakes came first on bars with a score of 11.55, came third on beam with a score of 12, came third on floor with a score of 11, came sixth on vault with a score of 11.6, to come second overall with a score of 46.15.

It was almost a Harlequins clean sweep on the podium, but Gabrielle King just missed out on third place, finishing fourth with a score of 45.45.

In Recreational Girls 10/11, Keira French secured a silver medal after she came fourth on bars with a score of 11.15, came first on beam with a score of 12.1, came third on beam with a score of 11.25, came fourth on vault with a score of 11.55. Alice Warby narrowly missed out on the podium as she finished in fourth place.

Hannah Simpson came eighth on bars with a score of 10.55, came second on beam with a score of 11.9, came second on floor with a score of 11.5 and came 23rd overall with a score of 33.95. Zara Tough came third on bars with a score of 11.25, came 20th on beam with a score of 10.8, came 16th on floor with a score of 10.4, came first on vault with a score of 12.2 and came fifth overall with a score of 44.65.

Rosie Burley came 24th on bars with a score of 9.45, came fourth on beam with a score of 11.8, came ninth on floor with a score of 10.8, came seventh on vault with a score of 11.4, coming 13th overall with a score of 43.45. Amy Faulkner came 16th on bars with a score of 10.25, came 16th on beam with a score of 11.2, came first on floor with a score of 11.65, came 14th on vault with a score of 11.15 and came ninth overall with a score of 44.25. Bethany Nolan came seventh on bars with a score of 10.6, came 19th on beam with a score of 11, came fourth on floor with a score of 11.5, came fourth on vault with a score of 11.55, to come eighth overall with a score of 44.3.