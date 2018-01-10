Jeremy is handed a year of hard labour as new skipper

Role reversal was the order of the day when legal beagle Jeremy Taylor was installed as the new Captain of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club on Sunday.

Dressed as a convict, Jeremy was handcuffed to two police officers, manacled with chains and belted with water bombs whilst locked in stocks after being sentenced to 12 months hard labour.

The drive-in ruse was organised by newly confirmed Vice Captain Robbie John to reflect Jeremy’s 40-year legal career. Jeremy, 64, is currently a Senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service.

And it was Robbie, suitably attired in cap and gown, who was the presiding Judge after police sergeants Maurice ‘Marrita’ Campbell and Patti ‘Patrick’ Marriott, escorted Jeremy to a public hearing charged with “carrying out the duties of Vice Captain in 2017 above and beyond the call of duty.”

He was convicted by a jury of around 150 members, and escorted to the first tee for his sponge-bob water punishment orchestrated by Past Captain Ada Stephenson and LadiesVice Captain Carmen White-Lawes.

Ten years a member of the Leighton club, Jeremy, whose partner Rosie was Captain of the Ladies section of the Plantation Road club four years ago, will during his year of penance, be jointly raising funds with current Ladies Captain Patti Marriott for Macmillan Cancer Care and the Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Forces Association which helps ex-servicemen with health and other service-related issues.

Said Jeremy: “Being bombarded with cold water on a freezing Sunday morning is not recommended, but my year has got off to a great start and the drive-in was a huge success.”

Senior Section Captain Dave Roberts, Junior Captain Shin Bateman and Ladies skipper Patti Marriott also took part in the drive-in.

>> Phil Whitecross was re-elected Club treasurer at the annual meeting of Leighton members on Friday.