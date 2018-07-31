Jocelyn returns to where it all began

British record holder Jocelyn Ulyett came back to the club where she learned to swim to pass on her knowledge to a new generation of swimmers at Linslade Crusaders.

Jocelyn, who holds the 200m breastroke record, and represented England in the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke events at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia, spent the afternoon with swimmers from Linslade Crusaders.

Jocelyn Ulyett at Linslade Crusaders

The swimmers enjoyed hearing Jocelyn tell them how she had worked hard to succeed and had always had the desire to represent her country. They learned breaststroke drills by watching Joss in the pool before trying them for themselves.

Jocelyn learnt to swim at Crusaders and was coached in the club’s squads by Head Coach, Adrian Smith, before moving to the City of Milton Keynes Swimming Club and then Loughborough University where she has continued to develop her swimming to international level.