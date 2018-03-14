Juniors celebrate a golden double in Luton tournament

Two Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club sides claimed gold medals at Luton Hockey Club on Saturday.

The U8s and U10s triumphed in their competitions, while there was also a silver medal success for the U14s.

Leighton U10s

The U8s A team first played Aylesbury, notching up a 5-0 win. The next match was against a very strong Letchworth team and showing great skill and passing throughout, culminated in a single goal win.

Against ongoing rivals Sandy & Shefford, it was a battle up and down the pitch ending in a 1-1 draw.

In the next game, LBHC U8A returned to winning ways against Luton with a 4–0 win.

They comfortably saw off Letchworth B 6-0 before winning 2-0 in the final group match was against Leighton Bs.

Leighton U14s

This meant a place in the final against Luton, it was a nail biting match with Leighton ending 2-0 winners.

The U10s beat Aylesbury 1-0 and Bedford by the same score before thumping Bedford B 4-0.

Game 4 was against Leighton Bs and this inter-club derby game proved to be a challenging one, with a close 1-0 win.

Game 5 against Letchworth resulted in 2-0 to Leighton. Game 6 was against a very strong Shefford & Sandy team, both teams battled hard for a 0-0 draw. The penultimate game was against Luton and saw a 1-0 win to Leighton before the final game was against Olney and finished 1-0 as they claimed gold too.

Leighton U12s played in a small five team U12s competition, playing four games.

Their tournament got off to a disappointing start with a 1-0 loss to Letchworth before beating Luton 1-0 and then Olney 2-0. Against rivals Shefford & Sandy though, they were beaten 2-1 to finish third in the league.

The U14s narrowly missed out on making it a hat-trick of golds for Leighton Buzzard though, losing out on goal difference after their five games with a record of three wins and two draws.