Lee Valley experience one to remember for Leighton Ladies

Leighton Buzzard Ladies experienced one of the best hockey facilities in the country on Saturday, but could not make it count as they were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Wapping 2nds.

Playing at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Leighton were trailing after just five minutes but managed to hold the leaders to just the single goal at half time.

Wapping piled on the pressure in the second half though, and with three more goals to their tally, Leighton were seen off. However, their experience of the occasion and arena were valuable for the side.

There was also disappointment for Leighton Buzzard’s men’s 1st team as they were hammered 5-1 by neighbours and rivals Milton Keynes.

After a tough previous week, losing to top of the league Amersham, Leighton were hoping to bounce back, but found themselves trailing when a quick turn over in possession allowed MK to break free and score with their first attack.

Leighton struggled to build pace and momentum and although they were able to keep the ball, they were not able to do much with it.

As the first half drew to a close Leighton were handed a life line. A well worked short corner saw Leighton skipper Jack Gorton thread a pass through three MK defenders to find Dave Fry running to the back post to deflect the ball onto an MK foot and into the goal.

With the scores level at the break Leighton were keen to mount their come back. But this was quickly snubbed out as MK’s aerial pass threat caused the Leighton back line endless problems, resulting in four straight-forward goals to regain and extend the lead beyond Leighton’s reach.

The defeat sees Leighton drop back down to fifth place in the league.