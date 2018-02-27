Leighton’s cup run ends as they turn their attention to survival

Leighton Buzzard’s mix of youth and experience wasn’t enough to reach the final of the Bedfordshire RFU Cup final as they went out 22-0 to Biggleswade on Saturday.

All of Biggie’s points came in the opening half as an experimental Leighton Buzzard side featured several younger players of the club making their first team debuts.

But with their survival in Midlands 1 East of a bigger priority, Leighton will turn their attentions to this weekend’s clash against Wellingborough, with both sides fighting it out at the wrong end of the table at the moment.

It has been a few years since the two teams met and Leighton sent an experimental team with some old heads and quite a few new young faces making there first team debut.

Playing into a strong wind in the first half Leighton were soon struggling to match the Biggleswade attacking efforts and the strong wind.

Kicking out of trouble was a problem and so Leighton had to fight to get out of their own half.

With a strong scrum the home side were soon putting pressure on the young Buzzards who soon found themselves 5-0 down.

A charge down and an interception added to the home side score and at half time Buzzards were 22-0 down and facing an uphill struggle.

In the second half, with the wind at their backs Leighton got lot more possession and managed to play deep in the Biggleswade territory but some errors and wrong decisions meant they could not get over the line.

Towards the end the Leighton boys started to feel the pace and the home side fought into the Leighton half but strong fence and some basic errors meant that the second half ended scoreless the home side winning the game 22-0.

Overall some good performances by some of the young players stepping up for their first appearance but ultimately it is Biggleswade who will go through to the final to play Bedford Athletic.

Next week Leighton return to League action away to Wellingborough in a must win game for both sides for survival in Midlands 1 East.