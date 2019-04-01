Leighton salvage pride as they leave it late to beat Rugby Lions

It was a nail-biting finale as Leighton Buzzard claimed a 22-21 victory against Rugby Lions to give themselves some pride with two games to go.

Already relegated from Midlands 1 East, Leighton are looking to go down with a bit of fight, and the victory at Wright’s Meadow avenged the defeat to the same opposition back in December.

Mike Robert dives over to score for Leighton. Pic: Steve Draper

Buzzards stared strong pining the visiting side deep in their own twenty two area from the kick off. A series of quick rucks and strong running from the backs allowed man of the match Harri Sayer to cross the line for the first score after four minutes. The conversion added two points to make it 7-0.

Lions were determined to make a game of it and from the kick off put Leighton on the defensive and some strong scrumming allowed the visitors to go over in the corner . the added conversion made it 7-7 with barely 10 minutes gone.

Buzzards kept the foot on the gas and kept pushing the men in black backwards at every opportunity. A penalty against the visitors resulted in a Line out just inside the 22 meter area.

Leighton’s line out was firing well and the catch and drive allowed Stacey to go over for the second try . Conversion missed and the home side were 12-7 up but all to play for in the bright sunshine.

Rugby scored just before half time to take the lead 12-14 at the change of wend.

The large crowd celebrating the Club Presidents day lunch and 25 years as president for Mr Mark Hardy were looking forward to a great second half and were not disappointed.

The game swung from end to end with good open play from both sides and some stout defending. Leighton’s scrum was strong and the line outs safe showing the work put in at the training sessions. Leighton were stopped short a couple of times before coach and second row Tom Mowbray crashed over and touched down on the whitewash to take the lead again for Buzzards.

With 25 minutes gone in the second half and Leighton once again on the attack the visitors managed to break out and with some poor tackling and good passing on their part scored again to take the lead at 21-17.

Leighton were not finished and after a couple of attacking scrums putting the visitors under pressure meters from their line Mike Robert crashed over for the final score of the game to take the win and a bonus point for four tries.

The score 22-21 was close but well deserved for the home team who did not give up and are looking to finish strong in the final games of the league.

Next week Leighton travel to nearby Towcester for the last away game of the season.