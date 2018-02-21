Massive county medal haul for the Crusaders

Swimmers from Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club took home plenty of silverware and medals from the Beds County Championships, held at Luton’s Inspire pool over two weekends.

Senior first places were Annalise Wright for 50 Breaststroke (and gaining a club record in the process) and Tom Pickering (who picked up a first place for both 50 and 100 Backstroke).

Other gold medals went to Jack Hill, Ethan Gell and Abigail Bright, proving that they are the fastest swimmers in Bedfordshire in their chosen events.

In addition, points won in each event are tallied up over the two weekends to calculate the top swimmers of the championships in each age group. Edward Jackson came third, Dan Miller second, Jack Hill third and Ethan Gell second in their age groups.

While not everyone managed a medal position, there were plenty of Crusaders making an appearance in event finals, and with 33 regional times gained, the club is well placed for this year’s East Region Championships.

The club also went home with nine gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze medals, seven club relay records and 132 PBs.

>> Tom Pickering has his eyes on a Tokyo 2020 spot after another strong season.

The 17-year-old has qualified for the British Championships in Edinburgh next month, and improved his PB along the way.

“The whole club will be tuned in on Thursday March 1 to get behind him,” said head coach Adrian Smith.