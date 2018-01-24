Muddy work in the fields leaves LBAC with a medal shot

Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club got off to a flying start in Bedford at the Chiltern League cross country round.

Youngster Sophia Watt crossed the line in the U11s race in a little under nine minutes to come home 17th.

She was followed by Thalia Mason, Charlotte Williamson, Harriet Butlin and Emily Axten-Blackwell and their team finished eighth out of 18.

In the U13s, Julia Bell was our sole representative and finished 34th in what is a very consistent season for her.

In the boy’s race, Tytus Grygier and Sid and Arty Mead earned valuable points along with Oscar Butlin, who has finished in the 20s in each of his four races this season. The lads finished eighth on the day and lie ninth overall.

In the U15s, Niquole Carter, Zara Brooks, Alicia Down, Amelia Butlin and Daisy Giltrow were in action, but leading the team home was Amy Killick who equalled Sophia’s 17th place, but was 12th in Division 1.

The U15 boys saw Harry Bell, Max Rose and Will Rossiter all continuing their ever-present record for the season.

Dana Carter, in the U17/20 race, completed her fourth race of the season. Jo Sharples produced her best finish in LBAC colours as she came home in 18th place.

As with the U15 girls there was then some great packing behind with Amy Farnfield, Liz Peters, Amy Inchley and Coralie Anderson and Maria Williams coming home within 80 seconds of each other.

The veteran women still have an outside chance of a medal, but will need their quickest runners next up to overhaul Bedford and MK.

In the senior men Michael Furness improved his finishing position for the fourth consecutive fixture, with Stuart Blofeld doing likewise.

Chris Large had his highest ever finishing position, Neil Green, Tom Kimber and Nigel Chesterton all improved on their previous races, Pete Mackrell improved too while Huw Morgan-Jones made his debut.