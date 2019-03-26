National semi-finals await for the successful Harlequins

A strong team from Harlequins were in Milton Keynes sat the weekend, competing in the Regional Tumbling Prelims at Kingston Gymnastics Club.

Of the 22 competing in the team, there were 12 medals picked up, with half of them gold, with the top two finishers qualifying for the national semi finals in Birmingham.

Harlequins

In NDP 1 - Women’s tumbling 9/10 years, Teegyn J was the only competitor from Harlequin against 16 others. An overall score of 51.70 to be placed 13th.

In NDP 1 - Women’s tumbling 11/12 years, Isabelle W, again was the only competitor for Harlequin against 26 others. An overall score of 74.90 to be placed 10th.

In NDP 1 -Men’s tumbling 11/12 years, they had Alfie S, and Jude W. Alfie was competing for the first time and with some errors in his runs he scored 26.90 to be placed 3rd and taking the Bronze Medal. Jude scored 72.00 overall to take 2nd and bring home the Silver medal and qualify for National Semi in Birmingham.

In NDP 2 – Women’s 11/12 years, Emma L and Ruby B competed for Harlequin. Emma scored 53.00 overall to be placed 4th.

In NDP 2 – Men’s 11/12 years, Charlie B was the only competitor for Harlequin with a score of 77.80 to be placed 2nd and take home the Silver medal and qualify for National Semi’s in Birmingham.

In the afternoon session, Harlequins had the National 3 – FIG Performance gymnasts.

In NDP 3 – Women’s 11/12 years they had 3 gymnasts compete who did amazingly well. Ulani H scored 75.70 to be placed 3rd taking the Bronze medal. Shai F scored 77.50 to be placed 2nd and take the Silver medal and Darcey W scored 78.7 to come 1st and take the Gold medal. Shai and Darcey both qualify for the National Semi in Birmingham.

In NDP 4 – Women’s tumbling age 13+ they had three gymnasts take on a large group. Elizabeth H scored 74.80 to be placed 6th overall. Freya I scored 75.50 to be placed 5th overall and Cassidy P tumbled well to score 77.40 to come 2nd and take the Silver medal and also qualify for National Semi’s in Birmingham.

In NDP 4 – Men’s tumbling age 13+ Josh S was the again only competitor for Harlequin in this category. He scored 75.60 to come 1st taking the Gold medal and also qualifying for Semi’s.

Moving on to the new category of FIG development, who also needed to qualify for the National Semi-finals in Birmingham.

In FIG Development age 11/12, they had Imogen C to score 160.3 to come 1st taking the Gold medal.

In FIG Development age 13/14, they had Morgan C to score 171.50 to come 1st taking the Gold medal.

In FIG Development age 15+, Clare S was against 2 other gymnasts, Clare tumbled well to score 169.20 to take 1st place and bring home the Gold medal.

In FIG Development Men’s age 15+ Shane B was against 1 other gymnast, tackling some tricky tumbles to score 167.40 to be placed 1st and bring home the Gold medal.

All gymnasts in the FIG Development have qualified for the National Semi-Finals in Birmingham.

To finish the afternoon, they had the FIG Performance gymnasts who will be hopefully going to British Championship series 1 later in the year. They all were competing 2 new runs and did extremely well.

In FIG Performance Women’s tumbling age 13/14 years, Caitlin G scored 55.90 overall.

In FIG Performance Women’s tumbling age 15/16 years, Georgi I scored 58.30 overall.

In FIG Performance Men’s tumbling age 11/12 years, Aston F scored 49.20 overall.

In FIG Performance Men’s tumbling age 15/16 years, Enrique P-B scored 53.40 overall.