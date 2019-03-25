Peterborough prove too much for weakened Leighton Buzzard

Despite a late second half comeback, Leighton Buzzard were well beaten 33-12 by a strong Peterborough side.

With relegation already confirmed, Leighton were without several regulars, but mounted a second half fight back to marginally out-score their opponents, though the damage had already been done.

Leighton vs Peterborough. Pic: Steve Draper

Leighton conceded two early tries – firstly from a quick tap after a scrum penalty and secondly when the Peterborough prop crashed through. With both tries converted, Leighton were 14-0 down with only seven minutes played.

Slowly Buzzards played their way into the game. Possession remained limited but when they had the ball, there were encouraging signs with Jack Whitehouse and Harri Sayer looking the most threatening runners. The defence remained resolute, epitomised by a brilliant try-saving tackle by Ashley Walsh, midway through the half.

However the Peterborough pack was continuing to exert pressure, threatening both Leighton scrum and lineout ball. Despite the commitment in defence, there was a sense of inevitability as the home side added further tries in the twentieth-eighth and thirty-eighth minutes to lead 26-0 at half time.

Whilst Peterborough remained a threat, it felt slightly against the run of play when the home side extended their lead to 33-0 with their fifth try after 14 second half minutes. It could have been worse shortly afterwards, if not for excellent defence from Eddie Wiggins after a Peterborough kick and chase.

Midway through the half, Buzzards had a ten minute spell down to 14 men after Ash Walsh received a yellow card for dissent.

However this spurred Buzzards on and they scored the best try of the game five minutes later. Jack Whitehouse picked up a loose ball in his twenty–two, made a 50 metre break before linking with Eddie Wiggins and then to Harri Sayer, to score in the corner.

Leighton finished strongly and Adam Stacey added a further try which James Brett converted with five minutes to go.

That proved to be the final score of the match, leaving Peterborough victorious at 33-12.