Prizes and toilet seats dished out as Leighton celebrate another season

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club swapped their paddles for trophies on Saturday at their annual awards night.

The Veteran Achievement Award went to Paul Stenning who this year not only completed the 125-mile Devizes to Westminster Canoe race in a doubles boat but also set the new canoe singles record over the 96-mile Cheshire Ring Race and 20-mile Worchester Ring race.

Nigel Dixon

The Senior Male Achievement award was won by Sam Plummer for earning his place and competing at the Marathon World Cup while the Senior Female Achievement award went to Lydia Oxtoby who was recognised for earning her place and competing at the wild water world championships in Pau, France this year.

The Junior Male Achievement award went to Charlie Smith for representing Great Britain at the European and World Sprint Championships and the European and World Marathon Championships where he came second in both marathon events.

He has also been nominated on the BBC Sports Aid ‘one to watch’ and selected for the Olympic Pathways Program.

The Junior Female Achievement award went to Hannah Hook for the number of hasler points she has won this year in our regional races. The Cygnet award for a junior member who has joined in the last year and made the most progress went to Megan Pickering.

The Old Swan award is for a new adult member who has joined in the last year and made the most progress and this went to Will Tarbox.

The winner of the club time trial award for the person who made the most improvement in their times over the previous winters ‘hare and hound’ events went to Chris Jones.

The under 12 Boy Achievement award went to Leon Dixon for the progress that he has made this year while the under 12 Girl Achievement award went to Ellie-Mae Bennet who despite initial claims that she didn’t want to get in a boat has been making significant progress in her paddling.

The Lightening Points trophy is for the under 12 paddler that has scored the most lightening points at the regional hasler races and this was won by Kayleigh Dixon.

The Barry Tingay paddle is given by the coaches to the person who continually works hard but does not always get recognised for their efforts or maybe not get the results that they deserve for their efforts.

For the second year running this went to David Shipway. The Doug Saxby award for the person who got the most points at our regional hasler races across both singles and doubles boats was Bethany Goodlad.

The not-so-coveted toilet seat award for the most stylish capsize is nominated for by the paddlers with a final vote taking place at the awards night.

This year it was jointly won by Jonathon Harvey for always going out and trying different boats with a smile even if it results in a swim and to Charlie Smith for capsizing before his race at the World Championships.

The chairperson thank you award was won by Laura Hussey who not only organised the awards night and been social and marketing secretary this last year but is also a dedicated coach always on hand to help.

The committee thank you award went to Nigel Dixon who has been our race organisers for the last few years and has co-ordinated successful, well run events recognised by other clubs.

The final trophy was again nominated for by the club members and the Brown Memorial Trophy is for the person who has demonstrated and worked with the ‘spirit of the club’.

The members had nominated four candidates from which to vote for on the night and this went to Bethany Morris who has helped significantly with the new members an running of novice courses over the summer, her positive attitude and willingness to help often sacrificing her own paddling has helped so many new members.