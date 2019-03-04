Spartans claim first ever Buzzard Bowl

Teams from all over the country headed to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, but it was Aylesbury Spartans who came away the first ever Buzzard Bowl title.

Hosted by Leighton Steam, the flag football competition was competed by both men and women in testing conditions at Wrights Meadow.

Buzzard Bowl

The home side made it through to the divisional final, but were beaten by Aylesbury 14-6, who they had beaten 30-26 earlier in the day.

The Spartans then went on to the final to beat Southern Reapers to lift the trophy.

Taking to Facebook, Leighton Steam said: “An amazing day, with some great football played by all! The quality of play in trying conditions was a testament to the quality of the teams on show!”