Sunshine celebration for winter league winners

Two of Leighton Buzzard’s ageless golfers have been enjoying a sunshine celebration – after winning the club’s Winter League for senior players.

Retired works manager John Tarbox teamed up with David Bishop to beat the much fancied duo of Chris Ive and Izzy Ramdeen in the final.

The result was decided on the last putt of the day when David parred the difficult 18th to win the competition now in its 38th year.

Leighton club captain Jeremy Taylor celebrated a 4-2 victory over Millbrook despite losing his opening match with Trevor Stimpson.

Consecutive victories by Chris Figg and Stuart Goodwin, Steven Schmidt and Peter Sheridan, Steve Marriott and Dharm Naveen Diwakar, and Simon Enright and Kevin Winchester earned the Buzzards victory.

And the club Mixed team recorded an impressive 5-3 victory at John O’Gaunt, with wins by Jeremy Taylor and Anne Tilbury, Peter Sheridan and Carol Alexander, Ian Hazel and Josie Sheridan and Robbie John and Sandra Bellis, with John Preston and Gillian Chehade and Pat Quinlan and Val Berry halving their match.

Vicki Pratt won Leighton Ladies Buckmaster Salver with an impressive nett 70, with Sandra Carter finishing runner-up.

Chris Purkiss won Division One with a nett 76, three shots clear of Val Berry, with Farida Cerosio third. Division Three toip spot was taken by Norma Stevens-Hack with a nett 74, with Chris Giles runner-up ahead of Barbara Healy.

A nine hole stableford was won by Janice Hintner with 25pts, three clear of Virginia Gillett.

After a heavy defeat at Stowe, Leighton Seniors returned to win n ing ways with an excellent 7-1 victory over Dunstable.

Skipper Dave Roberts and John Clavey came back from behind to win on the 17th and were followed with comfortable wins by Peter Myrants and Izzy Ramdeen, Geoff Allatt and Martin

Broadley, George Bashford and Graham P ellow and Chris Figg and Steve Maddisone, Patrick Quinlan and Steve Shepherd and Roy Johnson and Terry Lingham.

Leighton golfer Danny Nairne won the Sandhouse Society match at Gog Magog and was on the winning team. Danny carded 38 points to beat Paul Ellam by a shot.